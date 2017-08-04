Win Jerry Seinfeld Tickets on Jamie and Stoney!

Listen to Jamie and Stoney all week long for your chance to win tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld at the Fox Theatre on November 11, 2017!
Due to popular demand, Jerry Seinfeld has announced a second show at the Fox Theatre on November 11th at 10 p.m. Tickets for the show are available on Friday, August 11th at 10 a.m.
America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.
Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. Seinfeld now sets his sights on performing both nationally and internationally in 2017.
Ticket Information:
Tickets can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices (without service charge) and Ticketmaster.com.