10 Of The Top 100 Safest Cities In America Are In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Among the top 100 safest cities in the U.S., ten are in metro Detroit, with one of them cracking the top ten.

The list, complied by the website alarms.org, used the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics, along with internal research, for cities with populations over 50,000. The cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery), property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft), and officer count.

The list puts West Bloomfield Township as the 9th safest city in America, with Rochester Hills at number 13, followed by Shelby Township at number 27. The rest of the best include Royal Oak, Farmington Hills, Novi, Waterford Township, Canton Township, St. Clair Shores and Sterling Heights.

The study says the overall safest city in the US is Thornton, Colorado.

Here’s what the list says about Michigan cities in the top 100:

9. West Bloomfield Township, Michigan

West Bloomfield Township is located near Detroit with 66,274 residents. The land area contains about 10% water with Cass Lake being the largest lake in the area. There are many apple orchards in the area with one island aptly named Apple Island being covered with apple trees. Since the area has four distinct seasons, you will be able to enjoy West Bloomfield Township year round.

13. Rochester Hills, Michigan

Rochester Hills is a suburb of Detroit and boasts a population of 73,660. It is known for its Festival on the Hill which has the 2nd largest firework display in Michigan as well as games and entertainment. The Meadow Brook Amphitheatre also provides a source of entertainment for concert goers and comedy fans alike. Even Madonna spent some years of her life in Rochester Hills.

27. Shelby Charter Township, Michigan

Shelby Charter Township is one of the fastest growing areas in Metro Detroit with 77,636 residents. The area has a variety of parks from Mae Stecker Park to the River Bends Park which offers a variety of outdoor activities from archery to disc golf. A region near 24 Mile Road and Van Dyke road used to be known as “The Village of Disco”, so you might want to dance on over to Shelby Charter Township to find out the other amenities it offers.

38. Royal Oak, Michigan

Royal Oak is a suburb of Detroit with a population of 59,535. The area is home to the Detroit Zoo which houses over 3000 animals and is famous for its polar bear exhibition. There are also many places for educational entertainment from Cranberg Art Museum displaying a variety of contemporary art, design, and architecture to the Cranbrook Institute of Science offering a planetarium and a T. Rex skeleton. There are also many famous actors that were born in the area such as Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi.

44. Farmington Hills, Michigan

Farmington Hills is a suburb of Detroit and the second largest city in Oakland County with a population of 81,862. The area is home to a variety of outdoor attractions from the wildlife trails of Woodland Hills to the 22 sports fields located in Founders Sports Park. There is also the Farmington Hills Heritage Park which offers a nature center and plenty of areas for family picnics. Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum and the Holocaust Memorial Center also offer a place to reflect on the history of the 20th century.

48. Novi, Michigan

Novi is a diverse city with a population of 59,233. The area is a watershed that has a lot of places for recreation from the Lakeshore Park offering a variety of hikes and swimming to Mae Power Park’s baseball fields. Novi also has a yearly Japan Festival which is the largest in the state of Michigan. For young ones, there is Paradise Park which offers laser tag, an arcade, and go karts as well as offering a pizza cafe.

58. Waterford Township, Michigan

Waterford Township is located in the center of Oakland County and has 73,500 residents. The area is known for the 3,745 acre Pontiac Lake Recreation Area which offers a variety of outdoor activities from camping to horseback riding and also a shooting range. For fishing, locals can go to Lotus and Maceday Lake. For recreation, there is also Bay Court Park which offers a playground as a picnic area or they can go to Drayton Plains Nature Center to enjoy seasonal events as well as a enjoy nature.

65. Canton Township, Michigan

Canton Township is just west of Detroit and is home to 89,628 residents. “Michigan’s Community of Vision” is home to Heritage Park which is a perfect place for running and biking as well as having a splash park to help families cool off during the summer. Cherry Hill is bringing back the historical character of the area by renovating the architecture of what the city was like 100 years ago with the Village Theatre as one of its main attractions.

81. St. Clair Shores, Michigan

Located just 13 miles Northeast of Detroit on Lake Saint Clair is St. Clair Shores. Known for its beaches, it provides many beachfront activities at various parks, such as Veterans Park, for its 60,116 residents from playground and picnic areas to bocce ball and shuffleboard courts. The area has an annual annual Memorial Day Parade which showcases local sports teams and marching bands. In addition, locals can visit the Nautical Mile for all their shopping and dining needs.

84. Sterling Heights, Michigan

The second largest suburb of Detroit with a population of 132,255 is Sterling Heights. There are many automobile plants located in the area as well as the General Motors Heritage Center which features all makes and models from GM’s history. For lovers of the outdoors, the Clinton River Park provides many trails along the river for viewing nature. With all its outdoor areas and automobile history, Sterling Heights really tries “To Strive on Behalf of All.”