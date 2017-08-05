Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver Leaves Motorist In Critical Condition

August 5, 2017 9:12 AM

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Authorities say a suspected drunk driver is responsible for causing a critical injury crash along Gratiot Avenue.

The crash happened Saturday morning on northbound Gratiot at the I-94 entrance ramp.

“We believe a car disobeyed a traffic signal and crashed into another,” Police Chief James Berlin told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “The other driver suffered significant injuries — he had to be cut from the vehicle — and he’s been transported to a local hospital in critical condition at the moment.”

Berlin said the at fault driver suffered minor injuries, and he also appeared to be drunk.

“We believe the driver of the vehicle that disobeyed the traffic signal was intoxicated,” he said. “That’s under investigation right now.”

 

Gratiot Avenue remains closed at 13 Mile Road as police investigate.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch