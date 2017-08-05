Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver Leaves Motorist In Critical Condition

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Authorities say a suspected drunk driver is responsible for causing a critical injury crash along Gratiot Avenue.
The crash happened Saturday morning on northbound Gratiot at the I-94 entrance ramp.
“We believe a car disobeyed a traffic signal and crashed into another,” Police Chief James Berlin told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “The other driver suffered significant injuries — he had to be cut from the vehicle — and he’s been transported to a local hospital in critical condition at the moment.”
Berlin said the at fault driver suffered minor injuries, and he also appeared to be drunk.
“We believe the driver of the vehicle that disobeyed the traffic signal was intoxicated,” he said. “That’s under investigation right now.”
Gratiot Avenue remains closed at 13 Mile Road as police investigate.
