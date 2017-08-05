Man Hospitalized After Driving Altercation In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) — A pair of Roseville residents let a driving altercation turn into a physical assault with one man being sent to the hospital with cuts on both arms.

Authorities report that two men got into an altercation after pulling over to the side of the road on westbound 11 Mile near Ridgewood and Waldorf. After exiting I-696 at 11 Mile, the two cars came to a stop with each occupant leaving their vehicle. The two began to verbally argue, and this subsequently turned into a physical altercation. The suspect, a 34-year-old white male, pulled out a knife and cut the victim, a 48-year-old white male, on both arms.

“They started with a verbal altercation, which escalated into one driver pulling a knife and slashing the other man several times,” Roseville Police Chief James Berlin told WWJ.

Berlin added that the altercation began after one of the drivers accused the other of cutting him off.

After the scuffle the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was later arrested at his residence. Police say the driver will be charged with felonious assault with the intent to do great bodily harm.

“No one means to cut anybody off the roadway,” Berlin said. “To react this way because of some minor traffic altercation is ludicrous.”

Neither man at this time is being identified. Police say, they were the only two occupants in each car.

This case is still under investigation.