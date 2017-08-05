Metro Detroit Woman Speaks Out In Venezuela Crisis

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ/AP) — The leader of Venezuela is defying criticism from Washington as Nicolas Maduro’s ruling party installed a new so called “super” assembly. His supporters say the assembly will help the country, but others say it means dictatorship.

Meantime, a Metro Detroit woman, who was born and raised in Venezuela, is speaking out about the ongoing crisis in her home country. Zara Ahoob of Dearborn Heights spoke with WWJ’s Chrystal Knight about the crisis and how she worries about those — including family — that are in Venezuela.

“They’re killing each other, they’re eating out of dumpsters, there’s no medicine, there’s nothing in Venezuela,” Ahoob said.

There has been a wave of anti-government protests in Venezuela since April, with hundreds killed, as citizens are rebelling against Maduro’s socialist policies. The protests have gotten out of hand and has caused plenty of fear for Ahoob.

She fears for her family members and friends that still live in her hometown of Caracas in the midst of the ongoing political crisis.

“My brother got assaulted a few weeks ago with a machine gun,” Ahoob said. “Not even a gun, with a machine gun.”

Ahoob feels the world is mostly silent as those opposed to Maduro’s ruling party endures great suffering.

“Other than freezing their bank accounts, their homes and everything else in the United States that’s all that’s left in their hands,” Ahoob said. “You need to do more (President) Trump.”

