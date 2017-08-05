Michigan DNR, DNR, Waterfowl Hunts, Hunting, Goose Hunts

Michigan DNR Takes Applications For Reserved Waterfowl Hunts

August 5, 2017 8:40 PM
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is taking applications for reserved waterfowl hunting opportunities.

To apply for reserved hunts on certain managed waterfowl areas, you can visit a license agent or go online.

Applications cost $5 and are being accepted through Aug. 28. Hunters can apply only once. Drawing results will be posted Sept. 18.

Reserved hunts will take place mornings and afternoons of the opening weekend of waterfowl hunting season at Fish Point State Wildlife Area, Harsens Island and Shiawassee River State Game Area.

Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge will host morning-only reserved goose hunts.

A reserved hunting party can include up to four people.

