Orioles Hit 3 HRs, End Tigers’ 4-Game Run With 5-2 Victory

By David Ginsburg

BALTIMORE (AP) — Welington Castillo hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, Adam Jones and Tim Beckham also hit solo shots, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Detroit 5-2 on Saturday night to end the Tigers’ four-game winning streak.

Jonathan Schoop doubled in a run for Baltimore to increase his RBI total to 80, tied for the AL lead.

Justin Upton homered in a third consecutive game for the Tigers, who were unbeaten in August after trading away three stars before the non-waiver trade deadline.

After losing the first two games of the series, Baltimore fell behind 2-0 in the first inning before coming back for its sixth win in eight games.

Castillo put the Orioles in front with his 11th home run, an opposite-field drive to right on the third pitch thrown by Joe Jimenez (0-1), who has yielded three homers in five innings.

Beckham made it 4-2 in the eighth and was summoned by the crowd of 33,911 for a curtain call in only his fifth game as an Oriole. Since coming from Tampa Bay in a July 31 trade, the shortstop is 13 for 20 with three home runs.

Brad Brach (3-2) pitched 1 2/3 innings and Zach Britton got four outs for his ninth save. Britton, the subject of trade rumors late last month, has converted an AL-record 58 straight save opportunities.

Orioles starter Wade Miley gave up two runs and four hits over five innings, finishing with seven straight outs. The lefty allowed three hits and a walk in the first inning and needed 113 pitches to get through the fifth.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus selected reliever Drew VerHagen to make a spot start for Michael Fulmer, who was placed on the disabled list Thursday. Like Miley, he yielded two runs and four hits in five innings.

The Tigers jumped in front when Upton hit his 21st homer of the season after Nicholas Castellanos ended an 0-for-14 slump with a single.

Baltimore used doubles by Jones and Schoop to get a third-inning run, and Jones connected in the fifth to reach 20 for a seventh straight season — the third-longest streak in Orioles history behind Cal Ripken Jr. (10) and Eddie Murray (9).

10,000 AND COUNTING

Beckham’s drive was the 10,000th home run hit by the Orioles since their move from St. Louis in 1954. Only the Yankees, Tigers and Red Sox have as many during that span.

STREAK OVER

Tigers C James McCann’s career-best hitting streak ended at 14 games with an 0-for-4 performance. It was the team’s longest streak since Miguel Cabrera’s 15-game run in June 2013.

BULLPEN DUTY

Orioles RHP Chris Tillman was removed from the rotation and sent to the bullpen after going 14 straight starts without a win. He’s 1-7 with an 8.10 ERA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (4-7, 5.29 ERA) will throw a bullpen Sunday for the first time since going on the DL with a left groin strain.

Orioles: LF Trey Mancini returned after missing one game with a bruised left knee. … DH Mark Trumbo (rib cage strain) is expected to spend the minimum time on the DL and be activated Wednesday. … C Caleb Joseph was available despite being hit in the hand with a pitch Friday night.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Anibal Sanchez (3-1, 5.83 ERA) starts the series finale looking to build on his last start, a win over the Yankees in which he allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings.

Orioles: Ubaldo Jimenez (4-7, 6.56 ERA) has more career losses against Detroit (12) than any other club.

