Police Looking For Missing Man In Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) — The Farmington Hills Police are looking for a missing person who walked away from a group home near 13 Mile and Middlebelt Roads.
Authorities say the 22-year-old man walked away from a group home earlier this evening. He is described as a white male, about 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing white jeans and a blue button down shirt.
Authorities say the man isn’t likely in any danger, and therefore don’t see a need to release his name at this time.
Police believe he’s in good condition as far as they know.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Farmington Hills Police at 248-871-2610.