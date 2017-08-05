VerHagen To Make 2nd Career Start On Saturday Against O’s

BALTIMORE — Drew VerHagen will do something on Saturday night for the first time in more than three years — start a game in the major leagues.

VerHagen (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will make his second career start on Saturday night in Baltimore as the Tigers look to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games. With Michael Fulmer on the disabled list, VerHagen will fill in the empty hole in the rotation with his first start since July 19, 2014.

So how’d the righty do back in 2014? Not too bad. He gave up three runs — all earned — off five hits and three walks across five innings against the Cleveland Indians. He also struck out four but picked up the loss that day.

VerHagen, who was drafted by the Tigers in the 4th round of the 2012 MLB Draft, has spent time in the big leagues in each of the past four seasons mostly out of the bullpen. He is 3-2 with a 4.47 ERA in 54 1/3 innings across 42 career appearances.

This year VerHagen has spent most of the year with Triple-A Toledo but was recently called up to the big leagues to help in the Tigers bullpen. He is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA across four innings in two games this season. His last appearance was on Sunday against the Astros when he pitched one inning.

Before being called up by the Tigers, VerHagen posted alright numbers with the Mud Hens this year. In 19 starts, VerHagen is 7-7 with a 4.90 ERA and a career-high 69 strikeouts.

There’s a chance VerHagen will remain in the rotation for a little bit if he has a good outing on Saturday. Fulmer told reporters the other day that he is hoping to resume throwing in 10 days so he is likely to miss at least a few more starts.

First pitch in tonight’s Tigers-Orioles game is at 7:05 p.m. Lefty Wade Miley (5-9, 5.60 ERA) will get the start for Baltimore. The game can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket.