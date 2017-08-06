Family Finds Missing Son By Side Of Road; Rochester Hills Police Investigating Death As Possible Hit And Run

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – A nightmare scenario for the family of a missing man – who discover their son dead — hours after he’s reported missing from a graduation party.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department — the 22-year-old man left the party on foot after getting into an argument with his girlfriend around 10 p.m. Saturday night. He was discovered around 2 a.m. in a ditch by the side of the road on Avon by his family who went searching for him when he didn’t return home.

Police are saying the incident looks more like a hit-and-run, and at this time as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for anyone that may have seen or heard anything last night, and if someone hit something last night and thought it was a deer or something else they need to contact their office at 248-858-4950 or call Crime Stoppers please 1-800-SPEAKUP.