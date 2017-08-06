Police Investigating After Discovery Of Body Inside Car In Mount Clemens

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after deputies find the body of man inside a vehicle in Mount Clemens.
Authorities responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a home on Avery Street — in the area of I-94 and South River Road. When they arrived — they found a 50-year-old man dead inside the car.
No information has been released about a possible cause of death or if foul play was involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.