Police Investigating After Discovery Of Body Inside Car In Mount Clemens

August 6, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Body Found In Car, Mount Clemens

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after deputies find the body of man inside a vehicle in Mount Clemens.

Authorities responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a home on Avery Street — in the area of I-94 and South River Road. When they arrived — they found a 50-year-old man dead inside the car.

No information has been released about a possible cause of death or if foul play was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

