Sanchez On The Mound, Tigers Look To Take Series Against Orioles

BALTIMORE — Coming off an electric 5-2 victory Saturday night that saw them dig out of a 2-0 deficit and register the 10,000th home run in franchise history, the Baltimore Orioles look to salvage a split of their four-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Shortstop Tim Beckham continues to provide a huge lift for the Orioles (54-56) since being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a July 31 trade.

“He is a (former) first overall pick. I am pretty sure he is supposed to be doing some stuff like that,” said Orioles pitcher Wade Miley, who worked five innings Saturday before earning a no-decision. “You know, he is a pretty talented player. We have seen him in Tampa for quite a few years now. He’s gifted, no doubt.”

In the five games he has played for the Orioles, Beckham has registered multiple hits in every game. He is 13-for-20 with three home runs, five RBIs and six runs scored. He’s also notched personal and franchise milestones in his short time with the team.

During the eighth inning Saturday, Beckham launched the 10,000th home run in franchise history, making the Orioles the fourth major league franchise to hit that milestone. It also gave Beckham home runs in three consecutive games, marking the first time he has done that in his career.

“Each day goes by, the more comfortable I get with the team and the more comfortable I get with the players and the coaching staff,” Beckham said of his new team. “It’s been fun. I am happy to be here.”

Beckham-led Orioles look for split with TigersThe Tigers (51-58), meanwhile, saw their four-game winning streak end Saturday. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on the 21st home run of the season by left fielder Justin Upton, but managed only three hits after that point.

“The back of that (Orioles) bullpen can strike guys out,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of relievers Darren O’Day, Brad Brach and Zach Britton, who combined for four scoreless innings Saturday.

The Tigers’ bullpen, meanwhile, was not nearly as effective, allowing three runs to score over the course of the seventh and eighth innings. Reliever Joe Jimenez suffered his first loss of the season after surrendering the go-ahead home run to Orioles catcher Welington Castillo to lead off the bottom of the seventh.

“I believe this is going to help me, building my office,” Jimenez said through a translator. “It’s the first time I pitched in the big league in awhile. I am going to use this as a moment to progress and get better.”

For Sunday’s series finale, the Tigers will send Anibal Sanchez (3-1, 5.83 ERA) to the mound. Sanchez limited the New York Yankees to two runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking one in a 3-1 victory Tuesday.

Sanchez is 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA in five starts versus Baltimore, including 1-2, 6.16 in three turns at Camden Yards.

Sanchez will be opposed by the Orioles’ Ubaldo Jimenez (4-7, 6.56 ERA), who is in search of his first win since July 9.

After suffering three consecutive losses, Jimenez held the Kansas City Royals to one run on five hits over seven innings, but received a no-decision in his last start Monday. It marked the fewest runs he allowed in a game since throwing eight shutout innings in a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on June 29.

Jimenez is 6-12 with a 5.63 ERA in 22 starts versus Detroit, including a 5-4 loss May 17 when he allowed five runs in five innings.

Copyright 2017 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.