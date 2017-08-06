Teen Killed At Graduation Party; Roseville Police Searching For Suspects

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A teen is dead following a shooting at a grad party in Roseville early Sunday morning.
Police say several people at the party on Callahan Street were asked to leave after an argument started just after midnight.
They left — but came right back a short time after. A physical altercation started and one person pulled out a handgun — firing into the crowd.
An 18-year-old man was hit — later dying at a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Police say the suspect and other fled in a silver Pontiac G-6 and a dark-colored sedan. The Pontiac was found, but police are still looking for the other vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roseville police.
