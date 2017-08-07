3-D Version Of Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Set For Debut

August 7, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Michael Jackson, Thriller
LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 27: (TABLOIDS OUT) Singer Michael Jackson, winner of the 2003 Humanitarian Award, speaks onstage at The 2003 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Casino Resort October 27, 2003 in Las Vegas, Neveda. For more information on Jackson's humanitarian efforts, go to musicforgiving.org. (Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estate of Michael Jackson says a 3-D version of the late singer’s iconic “Thriller” video is set to debut at the Venice Film Festival more than 30 years after its original premiere.

The estate says the “latest available technology” was used to convert the 14-minute short film from an original 35mm negative to 3-D.

Although the film wasn’t reedited or recut in any way, director John Landis says he was able to “use the 3-D creatively” and promises “a rather shocking surprise.”

“Michael Jackson’s Thriller” debuted in theaters and on television in 1983. An hour-long documentary detailing the making of the video will also screen at the Venice festival, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.

