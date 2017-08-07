Check Your Ticket: One Michigan Lotto Player Walking Around With Million Dollar Ticket

MUSKEGON (WWJ) – Pam and Bob DeLong had no idea they were about to be part of a winning lotto story this weekend — until a customer came into their store and told them they sold a winning million dollar lotto ticket.

The Michigan Lottery confirmed the win with the DeLong’s Monday morning — with a call into their family-owned convenience store: Ladd’s and Company in Muskegon.

“You don’t sell million dollars winners all the time! It’s ridiculous the odds,” said Bob DeLong.

The DeLong’s were clueless the winning ticket came from their store until, “One of the first customers in the door on Saturday — a very good, very sweet customer” came in and told Pam.

A lot of regulars come into the store, so the chances are pretty good that the DeLong family may know the winner — “you always hope that whoever it is — is a family — they can use the money and use it wisely, and improve their life … you hope it’s a good thing,” said Bob.

The player, who is not known at this time, matched the five white balls drawn – 09-17-25-63-71 – in Friday’s drawing to win the $1 million prize.

It marks the third time in four weeks that a Michigan player has won a million dollars playing Mega Millions.

On July 4, a player won $1 million with a ticket that was bought at the Exxon gas station, located at 24938 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights. That prize has yet to be claimed.

On July 18, Michelle Faysal, of Ontario, won a $1 million Mega Millions prize. She bought her ticket at the BP gas station, located at 15255 Hall Road in Macomb. Faysal claimed her prize on July 31.

The player still has to come forward with the winning ticket in order for everyone to have a lottery payday.

The prizes must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Mega Millions are valid for one year from the drawing date.