Detroit Woman Sentenced In Drunken, Reckless Driving Fatal Crash

August 7, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: detroit, fatal crash
Kellie Nichole Stock, aka, Nicole Leigh Hetfield (2013 booking photo)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman has been sentenced to 19 to 50 years in prison after authorities say she drove drunk, causing a crash that killed a 72-year-old man.

Kellie Nichole Stock, aka, Nicole Leigh Hetfield (2013 booking photo)

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, 51-year-old Kellie Nichole Stock was intoxicated, speeding and driving recklessly when she hit Bennie Sim’s truck as he was driving on Woodward Ave. near State Fair in Detroit.

Stock — who goes by multiple aliases, including Nicole Leigh Hetfield — fled from police who witnessed the crash, at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

Stock had a 32-year-old Detroit woman riding in the front passenger seat of her car at the time of the crash.  Both women, police said, were hospitalized with serious injuries. Sims died at the scene.

On July 24 Stockon was convicted by a Wayne County jury on the following charges: Reckless driving causing death, operating while under the influence of intoxicants causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function, operating while intoxicated causing injury, and operating while license suspended revoked or denied causing serious injury.

She was acquitted of a charge of second degree murder. She was sentenced by Judge Mark Slavens on Monday.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Stock has previous convictions for theft, drug possession and resisting arrest.

