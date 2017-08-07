Engines Will Soon Rev Up For Woodward Dream Cruise Presented By Ford

Over one million people will again migrate to Metro Detroit to attend the Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford which will be held on Aug. 19. “It used to be a small car show in Ferndale, but now it’s grown and expanded into several days of various events,” said Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson.

Tony Michaels and Lew Echlin talk about the Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford on “Michigan Matters.” (credit: Zuri Cheatham/CBS 62)

He appeared on “Michigan Matters” and talked about the growing imprint of the annual car fancier gathering.

He appeared along with Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, and Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

Ilitch, who co-owns 220 Merrill in Birmingham, also talked how her restaurant’s business grows during that time. “People want to get away from the cruise and they stop by,” she said.

Ilitch has co-owned the iconic restaurant for three years.

On other issues, they talked about the test of an autonomous vehicle which drove through the Windsor Tunnel on Monday. “It’s a sign of what’s ahead,” said Alberts.

He added that the upcoming North American International Auto Show would have a longer run of its Automobility-D exhibit which made its debut at last year’s show.

Also appearing on the show was Tony Michaels, President & CEO of the Parade Company, and Lew Echlin, of Ford, who talked about the auto makers’ growing role in sponsoring the Woodward Dream Cruise. Michaels is helping to market the Dream Cruise. There will be much new during the upcoming event.

