Family Finds Missing Son By Side Of Road; Rochester Hills Police Investigating Death As Possible Hit And Run

August 7, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Grad Party, rochester hills, Son Found On Side Of Road

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – A nightmare scenario for the family of a missing man, who discovered their son dead hours after he was reported missing from a graduation party.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department — Christopher Morgan, 22, left the party on foot after getting into an argument with his girlfriend around 10 p.m. Saturday night. He was discovered around 2 a.m. in a ditch by the side of the road on Avon by his family who went searching for him when he didn’t return home.

Police believe this incident is a hit-and-run, and have questioned a woman — the driver of a black Ford Fusion — after a tip led them to the Red Roof Inn in Orion Township. She claims she thought she hit a deer in the same area. No one is in custody.

An autopsy was expected to take place on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for anyone that may have seen or heard anything last night, and if someone hit something last night and thought it was a deer or something else they need to contact their office at 248-858-4950 or call Crime Stoppers please 1-800-SPEAKUP.

