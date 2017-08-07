Death Of Mount Clemens Man Found In Car Ruled A Homicide

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – The death of a man whose body was found in a car in a Mount Clemens neighborhood has been ruled a homicide.

The victim was discovered by Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday after a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a home in the 70-block of Avery Street, in the area of I-94 and South River Road.

He has since been identified by sheriff’s officials as 50-year-old Christopher Hamilton of Mount Clements. Authorities concluded he was killed by a stab wound.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says an investigation revealed there had been a fight in the neighborhood. He said they have been speaking with two people who may have been involved.

“We did bring in two individuals last night and we’re only considering them at this time persons of interest,” Wickersham told WWJ Newsradio 950 on Monday.

No details have been released about a possible motive or what evidence, if any, connects these two people to the killing.

“We’re working to gather additional information and whether we’ll be able to charge them or clear them of any involvement,” the sheriff said.

As an investigation continues, anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Det. McPherson at 586-783-8192.