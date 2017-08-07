Police: Argument Over Girl Leads To Shooting Death At Graduation Party

August 7, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Grad Party Murder, Luke Filary, roseville

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Up to six people have been questioned and one person is in custody — in connection with a shooting death at a weekend graduation party in Roseville.

Charges could be filed as early as today against a 20-year-old Eastpointe man who police say crashed the party with friends. Police say an argument over a girl happened at some point — and the men were asked to leave. They left the party but came back armed with a gun — firing up to five shots into the crowd, killing a 19-year-old man.

The victim, identified as Luke Filary, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Charges are expected to be presented to the prosecutor Monday.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 [Listen Live] and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch