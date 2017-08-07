Rihanna Wears Almost Nothing In Barbados [PHOTOS]

August 7, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Rihanna
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 24: Rihanna attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Rihanna is one of the biggest acts in all of music. Whether or not you like her music you know who she is.

Barbados is the home of the Crop Over Festival and Rihanna has been known to steal the show during the event.

This year’s isn’t any different and thanks to Instagram we get a nice little glimpse of what the “Diamonds” singer is wearing — or better yet not wearing.

#PressPlay #Rihanna didn't come to play!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Click HERE to see the past outfits that Rihanna has worn.

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

According to HollywoodLife.com:

Since the 1970s, Barbados has promoted this massive event as one of the best parties in the world. And since Rihanna is a featured guest, you know it’s going to be amazing! She looked SO SEXY for the occasion, dressed in a barely-there bikini with lots of embellishments along her legs and on her wrists. She wore a huge encrusted necklace along with gigantic pink, green, and blue feather wings.

The reaction to Rihanna’s look overtook Twitter Monday afternoon.

If you see Rihanna trending on social media this week, now you know why.

