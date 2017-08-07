Rihanna Wears Almost Nothing In Barbados [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Rihanna is one of the biggest acts in all of music. Whether or not you like her music you know who she is.

Barbados is the home of the Crop Over Festival and Rihanna has been known to steal the show during the event.

This year’s isn’t any different and thanks to Instagram we get a nice little glimpse of what the “Diamonds” singer is wearing — or better yet not wearing.

#PressPlay #Rihanna didn't come to play! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

According to HollywoodLife.com:

Since the 1970s, Barbados has promoted this massive event as one of the best parties in the world. And since Rihanna is a featured guest, you know it’s going to be amazing! She looked SO SEXY for the occasion, dressed in a barely-there bikini with lots of embellishments along her legs and on her wrists. She wore a huge encrusted necklace along with gigantic pink, green, and blue feather wings.

The reaction to Rihanna’s look overtook Twitter Monday afternoon.

Oh okay so @rihanna just gonna blow up the internet real casual.

GO HEAD THEN — Kim Walker (@_kimwalker) August 7, 2017

@rihanna make me wanna faint when she post! 😍😩 — Kung Fu Kenny (@Kdotreid) August 7, 2017

Rihanna is the gift that keeps on giving — christian 🍫 (@CHRlSTlAN_HlCKS) August 7, 2017

The pictures of Rihanna at Cropover…..my Lord have mercy 😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Selina (@SelinaKellyAnne) August 7, 2017

Foil plaque of St. Francis, c. 13th century // Rihanna at Carnival in Barbados, August 2015 💙🖐🖐💙 pic.twitter.com/I9hqxGQ4U2 — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) August 7, 2017

I was lowkey having a bad day but them new pics of Rihanna immediately changed that smh — Yerrr (@PainDaThug) August 7, 2017

Rihanna's skin looks like it taste like sugar cane — Soca Child (@__tennessee) August 7, 2017

Rihanna and Beyoncé thick as hell all over the internet and I couldn't be more thankful — Trap Jones (@MettaWorld_Dope) August 7, 2017

If you see Rihanna trending on social media this week, now you know why.