Police: Pedestrian Killed In Southwest Detroit Hit-And-Run

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for suspects after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Southwest Detroit.
Police say a 53-year-old man was walking in the street near Junction and Federal, at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, when he was struck by a car traveling southbound on Junction.
The driver sped off, police said, and officers arrived on the scene to find the pedestrian dead in the street.The victim’s name was not immediately released.
Police said they are looking for a light-colored vehicle, possibly white; but the make or model of the car are unknown.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from a nearby liquor store as an investigation continues.
Anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information about this case should call Detroit police at 313-267-4600.