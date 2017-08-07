Police: Pedestrian Killed In Southwest Detroit Hit-And-Run

August 7, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: detroit, fatal crash, hit and run

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for suspects after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Southwest Detroit.

Police say a 53-year-old man was walking in the street near Junction and Federal, at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, when he was struck by a car traveling southbound on Junction.

The driver sped off, police said, and officers arrived on the scene to find the pedestrian dead in the street.The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Police said they are looking for a light-colored vehicle, possibly white; but the make or model of the car are unknown.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from a nearby liquor store as an investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information about this case should call Detroit police at 313-267-4600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch