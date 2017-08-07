Starbucks Denies Rumor Of ‘Dreamer Day’ Discounts For Immigrants

August 7, 2017 7:01 AM
DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

Starbucks senior vice president of global communications, John Kelly, tells The Associated Press in an email that the rumor is “completely false. One hundred percent fake.”

The company also took to Twitter to shoot down fake advertisements promoting the so-called “Dreamer Day.”

Starbucks was quick to reply through social media that the ads are “completely false.”

The bogus ads promise 40 percent off any menu item for undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

 

