1 Dead In Accident Involving Motorcycle And Van In Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and van in Royal Oak Tuesday night.
Police say a 57-year-old man is dead after a van hit the motorcycle while driving on Woodward Avenue near 12 Mile Road.
The identity of the man has not been released pending notification of family.
The man was driving northbound on Woodward when, according to police, a woman driving a van from southbound Woodward was making a turn near 12 Mile Road to travel east onto Northwood Blvd. striking the motorcyclist.
Police telling WWJ that the driver of the van is likely at fault in the accident and is expected to be ticketed.
