3-Day-Old Deer Pulled From Wild To Spend Life In Captivity

PHOENIX (AP) – A 3-day-old baby deer is being sent to a wildlife reserve after somebody thought they were helping the fawn by removing it from a desert area in Arizona.
Mike Demlong, Wildlife Education Program Manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, says a man found the fawn, thought it was abandoned and took it into a bar to see if anybody else wanted to take it home.
(NEW FOOTAGE) AZGFD took in this newborn fawn that was kidnapped over the weekend. Under normal circumstances it could be placed back where it was found within 24 hours for its mom to find it. However, the person who took the fawn couldn't remember the exact location from where it was found and now it is destined to a life in captivity. Please LEAVE BABY WILDLIFE ALONE! Baby wildlife are rarely abandoned. If you need assistance, contact your local AZGFD office. #wildlife #babydeer #fawn #instagramaz #ConserveAndProtect
The fawn ended up in the hands of Arizona officials, though. And now, since it was ripped from its mother and depends on humans for survival, it will never be able to go back into the wild.
Demlong said nobody knew the man who took the baby deer, so they won’t be pursuing an investigation.
