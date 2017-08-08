Ally Financial Brings Fifty Amp Fuse, Spin-To-Win To Dream Cruise

Ally Financial will be at Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, August 19 — and the company that is a “relentless ally for your financial well-being” has plenty of fun on tap.

Stop by the Ally booth at Duggan’s Irish Pub, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., to try your hand at a spin-to-win wheel. Anyone can spin for free prizes including Frisbees, sunglasses, or Amazon gift cards.

There’s also a FiftyAmpFuse concert that starts at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Duggan’s, at Woodward and 13 and-a-half mile. FiftyAmpFuse is a tribute to the greatest hits of all time from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and now. The concert is open to the public and free.

Concurrently with Woodward Dream Cruise, Ally is launching a fundraising campaign for Covenant House Michigan to raise money to support their efforts to provide support and services for at-risk youth.

Ally’s fundraising goal is $10,000, and the company will match the final donation amount, up to $10,000. To sweeten the deal, everyone who makes a donation is entered to win a Shinola watch in addition to receiving a Dealer Bonus Cash offer.

Can’t make it there? Donations can also be placed at our fundraising website HERE. The donation link can also be found on Ally’s Twitter and Facebook page

Covenant House Michigan is a faith-based nonprofit organization that provides hope to homeless, runaway and at-risk youth ages 18-24. They provide shelter, educational and vocational programs, as well as other support services. More than 60,000 young adults have been served by CHM since its inception in September, 1997