Falcons Sign RB Kevin Taylor, Son Of Jags’ Fred Taylor

August 8, 2017 10:45 AM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed the son of former Jacksonville Jaguars star Fred Taylor.

The team announced Tuesday that it has added running back Kevin Taylor, who like his father played at the University of Florida. The younger Taylor was a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and spent part of last season on their practice squad.

He also played for the Seattle Seahawks, splitting time between their active roster and practice squad.

Coming off a run to the Super Bowl, the Falcons travel to Miami on Thursday night for their preseason opener.

