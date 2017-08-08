Safety Instructor Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Teen While Squirrel Hunting

August 8, 2017 12:35 PM
(credit: istock)

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A 62-year-old hunter safety instructor has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy who was squirrel hunting on state-owned land in western Michigan’s Oceana County.

Roger Hoeker of Jenison was arraigned on an involuntary manslaughter charge Tuesday in 78th District Court.

State police say William “Billy” Gort Jr. of Wyoming was shot in the head during a Feb. 18 hunting trip in Greenwood Township with a teenage friend and Hoeker, who also is a mentor for a youth outreach program.

Police say the teens were hunting with shotguns and Hoeker was using a small caliber rifle.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking comment from Hoeker’s attorney.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch