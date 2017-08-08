Lions Sign Free Agents CB Tramain Jacobs And WR Dez Stewart

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed CB Tramain Jacobs and WR Dez Stewart. Contract terms were not disclosed.
In addition, the Lions announced that they have waived/injured CB Des Lawrence and WR Ryan Spadola.
Jacobs (5-11, 193) joins the Lions after most recently spending time with the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts earlier this year. Prior to the CFL, he saw time with the Oakland Raiders (2016), New York Giants (2015) and Baltimore Ravens (2014).
An undrafted rookie free agent with the Ravens in 2014 out of Texas A&M, Jacobs has appeared in eight career games.
Stewart (6-2, 200) comes to Detroit after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season. He entered the League in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Ohio Dominican and has previously spent time with the Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers during that span.