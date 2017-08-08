M-53 Closed In Shelby Township Due To Serious Injury Crash

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A young Madison Heights man is hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash that has shut down M-53, the Van Dyke Freeway, in Shelby Township.

Shelby Township police remain on the scene following the accident involving a 2007 Pontiac G6 and an unhitched equipment trailer, shortly before 9 a.m. along northbound M-53, north of 25 Mile Road.

According to police, an initial investigation found that at that the trailer became unhitched from another vehicle and that the Pontiac G6 crashed into it.

The 23-year-old driver of the G6 was treated by EMS at the scene and then taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital. His name has not been released. No one else was hurt.

As an investigation continues, northbound M-53 remains closed to traffic from 23 Mile Road to 25 Mile Road. Shelby Township police say the highway will likely remain closed for at least a couple of more hours, and they will notify the public when it reopens.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call police at 586-731-2121.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on our real-time Traffic Page.