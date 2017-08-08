Man Ejected, Seriously Injured In Drag Racing Accident

August 8, 2017 8:29 AM

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Authorities say a 32-year-old Sterling Heights man was likely drag racing when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on Metro Parkway near Ryan Road in Sterling Heights.

According to police, the man was apparently racing another vehicle westbound on Metro Parkway at a high rate of speed when he lost control, left the roadway and crashed into a tree in the median. He was partially ejected from the vehicle, described as a black Acura.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was last reported in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Metro Parkway was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.

Police do not have a description of the other vehicle involved. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call police at 586-446-2800.

