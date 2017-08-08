McCutchen, Kuhl Lift Pirates Over Reeling Tigers 6-3

By WILL GRAVES/AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Andrew McCutchen hit his 23rd home run of the season and the surging Pittsburgh Pirates downed the reeling Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Tuesday.

Chad Kuhl (5-7) took a shutout into the sixth and allowed three runs and five hits to win his second straight start. Kuhl, who pitched six innings, had the first two RBIs of his big league career on a two-run single in the fourth off Matthew Boyd (5-6).

McCutchen took Boyd to the seats in center field leading off the fourth for his franchise-record 13th interleague home run. David Freese added two hits for the Pirates, who have won three straight and five of six to pull within a game of .500 (56-57). Felipe Rivero worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Jim Adduci hit an RBI double for the Tigers and Mikie Mahtook had two of Detroit’s five hits. Boyd lasted just four-plus innings, losing for the first time since his recall from Triple-A Toledo at the All-Star break. Detroit has lost four straight games, its fifth skid of at least four games this season.

