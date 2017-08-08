Michigan Woman Sentenced In Sex Case Involving Teenage Boys

ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) – A Washtenaw County woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to rape charges involving two teenage boys.

Brooke Lajiness — a 38-year-old married mother from Lima Township, in the Chelsea area — was sentenced Monday to four years and nine months to 15 years in prison, The Ann Arbor News reported.

Before learning her punishment, Lajiness read from a statement, calling what happened “the biggest regret of my life.”

“My family means everything to me, and I’ve caused them great pain for these regretful choices I have made,” she said. “These last few months have been excruciating to watch the emotional effects this has had on everyone around me. … I am regretful and remorseful every single day for having any involvement or interaction with the minors in this case.”

Authorities say the boys were 14 and 15 last summer when Lajiness lured them in with naked pictures of herself on Snapchat before meeting up for sex. Most of the alleged sexual activity occurred during the middle of the night in the backseat of her car, police said.

Lajiness pleaded guilty in March to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, and one count of furnishing obscenity to children. As part of a plea agreement, 10 other charges were dismissed.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.