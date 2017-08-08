Missing Teen Girls Left Home Dressed In Similar Outfits

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public to locate two missing teens from Detroit.
In the early hours of Monday morning, Desiree Asbell and Aaliyah Moore, both 15, left from Asbell’s home on Lansdowne in Detroit. Reports say the two went missing some time between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.
The two girls were dressed in similar outfits; wearing gray tops and red shorts. They are described as being in good physical condition but poor mental condition and requiring medication.
If you have any information about either of these girls — you are asked to please contact Detroit police at 313-596-5940.