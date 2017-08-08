109 US Salmonella Cases, 1 In Michigan, Linked To Papayas From Mexico

DES MOINES, Iowa (WWJ/AP) – U.S. health officials more than 100 people — including one in Michigan — have contracted salmonella by eating papayas from a farm in southern Mexico.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 109 people in 16 states have caught the illness from eating papayas traced to the Carica de Campeche farm in Campeche, Mexico.

Nearly half of the cases have been in New York and New Jersey, which had 36 and 26, respectively. Virginia has had 11 cases, Pennsylvania has had seven and Maryland has had six. Connecticut and Minnesota have each reported four cases, and Massachusetts has had three.

Iowa, Kentucky, North Carolina and Oklahoma have each reported two cases, while Delaware, Louisiana, Michigan and Wisconsin have had one each.

One death, in New York City, has been blamed on the outbreak.

The FDA sp far has posted two recalls in connection with the tainted papayas. Agroson’s LLC of Bronx, NY is recalling 2,483 boxes of Maradol Papaya Cavi Brand, grown and packed by Carica de Campeche. The products were distributed to wholesalers in the NY, CT, and NJ, from July 16 to 19 — and then sold to retail consumers up until July 31. Consumers can identify the papayas by PLU sticker, cavi MEXICO 4395. [More details]

Freshtex Produce of Alamo, TX is voluntarily recalling “Valery” brand Maradol Papayas grown and packed by Carica de Campeche. They were distributed to the State of Illinois from July 10 to July 13, and may have been further distributed outside the state, the company said. Consumers can identify the Fresh papayas by the “Valery” name on the box and label grown and packed by Carica de Campeche. [More details]

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever and abdominal pain. Rarely, am infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the blood stream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

