Suspect Arrested In Downriver Stabbing Death

TAYLOR (WWJ) – Police have more questions than answers after a man was stabbed to death in the middle of a street Downriver.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Clippert near Haskell, in the area of Pardee and Wick roads.
A 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed and a 23-year-old man was taken into custody. Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
Police say the men knew each other, but the extent of their relationship is not known.
An investigation is ongoing.
