15 Seconds Of Fame And Detroit Tigers Announce Partnership

NEW YORK – 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF), the breakthrough social media app that delivers personal video moments to fans who appear on camera at live events, and the Detroit Tigers have announced a partnership to provide fans at Comerica Park with their videoboard moments during Tigers games. 15SOF already delivers baseball fans their TV appearances from all game broadcasts through a league-wide partnership with Major League Baseball Advanced Media.

Starting with tonight’s Tigers-Pirates game, fans at Comerica Park can download the 15SOF app using iTunes or Google Play or access it within the Tigers MLB.com Ballpark App. Fans simply upload a “selfie” during registration and check into to the game they are attending. If they appear on the ballpark videoboard or on the game broadcast, their video moment will be sent to their mobile device after the game ends. The content – a high resolution digital video clip – can then be shared instantly across social networks.

“It’s tough to name a more thrilling moment for a fan than seeing yourself on the videoboard at a game, and now that memory can be replayed and shared from the palm of your hands,” said Brett Joshpe, CEO of 15 Seconds of Fame. “We are excited to partner with the Tigers organization, which recognizes the value in bringing its fans these special memories that will last a lifetime, and proud to deliver the important Michigan-area fanbase more video moments after a successful launch at the University of Michigan.”

All baseball fans can check to see if they have appeared on TV during a game broadcast from any of the 30 MLB ballparks this season by downloading the app, uploading their “selfie,” and checking into any previously attended games. If they were on TV, their clip will be delivered to their phone.

The 15SOF app has drawn significant attention for its rapid expansion, including its groundbreaking partnership with MLBAM to deliver fan TV moments from every Major League Baseball game broadcast. 15SOF also has partnerships with teams throughout MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL and the NCAA to deliver fan videoboard moments, and its platform has been used for a variety of non-sports live events, including concerts, festivals and races.

Fans can download the free 15SOF app using iTunes and Google Play, and can view the best fan highlights on the app, at 15sof.com and @15SOF.