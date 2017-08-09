CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
20-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder In Roseville Graduation Party Shooting

August 9, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, roseville

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A 20-year-old Eastpointe man has been ordered held without bond after allegedly opening fire at a graduation party, killing one person.

amer mongogna 20 Year Old Man Charged With Murder In Roseville Graduation Party Shooting

Amer Mongogna (Photo: Roseville police)

Amer Mongogna was arraigned Wednesday on one count of second degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder and weapons charges in connection with the death of 18-year-old Luke Filary.

Police say Mongogna was part of a group who was told to leave after crashing a graduation party on Callahan Street in Roseville, early Sunday morning. According to investigators, Mongogna and his friends came back and “started an unprovoked fight,” assaulting people at the party indiscriminately.

That’s when Mongogna allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several rounds into the crowd. Filary was killed, police said, and a 38-year-old woman Washington Twp. woman — who’d allegedly been verbally threatened by Mongogna — was also shot at, but not wounded.

During the arraignment, Roseville Police Detective Rob Gudenau made the case that the Mongogna be denied bond.

“It’s alleged that he committed a horrific act of violence in our community,” Gudenau told the judge. “During the course of this investigation, several witnesses have indicated and it’s alleged that the defendant was not only in possession of this gun prior to the part but also fired the shots at the party.”

Gudenau added that investigation revealed that Mongogna planned to leave the state.

Police said the gun believed to have been used in this incident has been recovered at a residence in St Clair Shores. It was registered to the suspect, police said, who does not hold a CPL.

Mongogna will remain held in the Macomb County Jail awaiting his next court appearance set for Wednesday, Aug. 23.

