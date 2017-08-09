Creating An Inclusive Community And The Role Of Detroit Police

DETROIT (WWJ) – What is your role in creating an inclusive Detroit? That was the question at the heart of the annual LGBT community chat hosted by the Detroit Police Department in Palmer Park.

Council President Brenda Jones joined the conversation which ranged from social rights to upkeep in the park.

“I’ve walked along with this community all along, and what I’m saying is everyone deserves to be treated fairly — human rights is exactly that. Human rights, no matter what gender you are,” said Jones.

One community member asked about how the department addresses police training in regards to sex, gender and sex (gender) dysphoria.

“The training consisted of terminology, history, there are several videos impacted into it,” said Corporal Dani Wood. “A break-down and discussion of every letter of LGBTQIA.”

Detroit police officials say they’ve recently hired their first two transgender women.

LGBTQIA * Abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender. An umbrella term that is used to refer to the community as a whole. LGBTQIA is used to intentionally include the Queer, Intersex and Asexual communities under an umbrella.

Gender dysphoria, or gender identity disorder (GID), is the distress a person experiences as a result of the sex and gender they were assigned at birth.