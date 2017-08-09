Detroit Tigers To Wear New Uniforms For Players Weekend [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

This August the Detroit Tigers will be wearing new uniforms for “Players Weekend.”

The Tigers will be wearing these non-traditional uniforms August 25-27 and they will have the players’ nicknames on the back.

MLB.com only shows Miguel Cabrera for the Tigers — and he will have “Miggy” on the back of the uniform.

According to MLB.com:

MLB and the MLB Players Association announced jointly on Wednesday that Players Weekend will be a player-focused field festival of sorts, different than anything seen before at the top rung of the sport. In addition to nicknames on the backs of jerseys made by Majestic, players can wear and use uniquely colored and designed spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher’s masks and bats.

During Players Weekend, the players also will be able to wear specially designed caps by New Era, and unique socks from Stance. Players also can wear T-shirts highlighting a charity or cause of their choice during pregame workouts and postgame interviews. The same authentic jerseys, tees, caps and socks are available now at the MLB.com/shop.