Man Convicted On Multiple Charges After ‘Fierce Gun Battle’ With Detroit Police

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man who fired multiple shots at police from a porch in December has been convicted on multiple felony counts.

A Wayne County Jury on Wednesday reached a verdict in the case of 45-year-old Andre Lamar Carter, a convicted murderer, who opened fire on cops who were investigating a suspicious vehicle on Hull Street and near East State Fair.

Police said person inside the vehicle ran away from officers and someone on a porch nearby, later identified as Carter, began shooting at officers.

Chief James Craig said the encounter was totally unprovoked.

“The officers and this suspect were in a gun battle — a fierce gun battle — and the thing that might’ve saved our officers is the fact that the suspect’s gun jammed,” Craig told reporters on the day following the incident. “He got five shots off and he couldn’t get any more off.”

Carter, who was struck by police gunfire, was hospitalized in critical condition but pulled through. One officer involved suffered a leg injury, but no officers were shot.

Carter was convicted on all of the following charges: three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assaulting a police officer, possession of narcotics, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

Michigan Department of Corrections Records show Carter served 25 years in prison on a 1991 conviction for second degree murder. He had been free for just shy of one year when he opened fire on police.

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, before Judge Ulysses Boykin.