Get FREE Health Care — Including Dental And Eye — At Cobo Center

DETROIT (WWJ) – No-cost health care is available at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit, Wednesday through Friday this week.

The Motor City Medical Mission is hosting the completely free event with the help of volunteer medical personnel and the Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness.

Anyone who is uninsured, under-insured, homeless or otherwise hasn’t been able to get access to health care is welcome. No health insurance card or other personal documents are needed.

Medical care may include health exams, school physicals, consultations, chronic disease prevention, hypertension & diabetes counseling, and non-narcotic medications and prescriptions. Dental services may include exams, cleanings, fillings and extractions. Free eyeglasses, screenings and refractions are available as well as other essentials including ultrasound, massage therapy, physical therapy and legal consultations.

Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our ultimate goal is to reduce social inequities and promote overall wellness for residents of Wayne County,” said Dr. Mouhanad Hammami, director of HVCW. “Sometimes, it’s difficult for people to access services because of any number of barriers. This event gives us a chance to bring all our services under one roof and personally connect so that residents can benefit from county programs.”

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans says county staff will be on site to provide information on a wide range of follow-up services such as Head Start, comprehensive health services and veteran financial assistance.

The clinic will be held August 9-11, with doors opening at 6 a.m. each day. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and patient care at 8 a.m. Learn more about Motor City Medical Mission at this link.