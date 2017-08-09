CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Get FREE Health Care — Including Dental And Eye — At Cobo Center

August 9, 2017 9:46 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – No-cost health care is available at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit, Wednesday through Friday this week.

The Motor City Medical Mission is hosting the completely free event with the help of volunteer medical personnel and the Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness.

Anyone who is uninsured, under-insured, homeless or otherwise hasn’t been able to get access to health care is welcome. No health insurance card or other personal documents are needed.

Medical care may include health exams, school physicals, consultations, chronic disease prevention, hypertension & diabetes counseling, and non-narcotic medications and prescriptions. Dental services may include exams, cleanings, fillings and extractions. Free eyeglasses, screenings and refractions are available as well as other essentials including ultrasound, massage therapy, physical therapy and legal consultations.

Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our ultimate goal is to reduce social inequities and promote overall wellness for residents of Wayne County,” said Dr. Mouhanad Hammami, director of HVCW. “Sometimes, it’s difficult for people to access services because of any number of barriers. This event gives us a chance to bring all our services under one roof and personally connect so that residents can benefit from county programs.”

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans says county staff will be on site to provide information on a wide range of follow-up services such as Head Start, comprehensive health services and veteran financial assistance.

The clinic will be held August 9-11, with doors opening at 6 a.m. each day. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and patient care at 8 a.m. Learn more about Motor City Medical Mission at this link.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch