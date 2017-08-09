Harper Woods Cop Charged With Stealing From Property Room

DETROIT (WWJ) – A now former Harper Woods police officer stands accused of stealing from the department’s property room.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Wednesday charged 37-year-old Michael Lynch with the following crimes: one count of misconduct in office, six counts of larceny in a building and one count of possession of heroin.
According to Worthy, from Feb. 4 through Feb. 10 of this year, Lynch stole “various items” from the Harper Woods Police Department property room — which stores seized, stolen, abandoned and surplus goods.
No details were provided as to what was allegedly taken; and it’s unclear at this time whether or not the drug allegedly found on Lynch was one of the stolen items. Prosecutors say specific facts and evidence in the case will be presented in court at the preliminary examination.
Lynch, who was a detective with the force, was scheduled to be arraigned in 32A District Court in Harper Woods Wednesday afternoon.