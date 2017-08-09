Kate Upton Looking Better Than Ever In New Instagram Bikini Photo

August 9, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Kate Upton

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

People in Detroit might know Kate Upton as Justin Verlander’s fiance, but to the world she will forever be known as the Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue cover girl.

Upton took to her Instagram account Tuesday evening to post a shot from an SI swimsuit shoot looking as good as ever.

❤️🌴 @si_swimsuit

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

This might be the best Upton has ever looked in a bikini in my opinion.

The former cover girl also promoted her cover for the September issue of Shape magazine.

The issue previews “everyone of her curves” which leads me to think that this will be one of their highest selling issues.

Upton has posted videos in the past of her working out and it puts you and me to shame.

For best results I recommend matching your outfit to the weight.. #FitnessFriday @benbrunotraining

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

She really knows how to keep her 4.9 million followers on Instagram entertained.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch