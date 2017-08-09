Kate Upton Looking Better Than Ever In New Instagram Bikini Photo

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

People in Detroit might know Kate Upton as Justin Verlander’s fiance, but to the world she will forever be known as the Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue cover girl.

Upton took to her Instagram account Tuesday evening to post a shot from an SI swimsuit shoot looking as good as ever.

❤️🌴 @si_swimsuit A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

This might be the best Upton has ever looked in a bikini in my opinion.

The former cover girl also promoted her cover for the September issue of Shape magazine.

I’m so excited to share my September cover for @shape! I worked super hard to crush some fitness goals this year (like doing a hip thrust with a 200 lb. bar across my lap) and am feeling stronger than ever. Head to shape.com/kate for a sneak peek behind the scenes of my shoot and to learn why I #LoveMyShape A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

The issue previews “everyone of her curves” which leads me to think that this will be one of their highest selling issues.

Upton has posted videos in the past of her working out and it puts you and me to shame.

For best results I recommend matching your outfit to the weight.. #FitnessFriday @benbrunotraining A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Morning workout with my new favorite sweatshirt I took from @yutsai88 #modelsmodelsmodels #gymchella @benbrunotraining A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

She really knows how to keep her 4.9 million followers on Instagram entertained.