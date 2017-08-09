Lions Sign TE Tim Wright And Waive TE Brandon Barnes

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed TE Tim Wright and waived TE Brandon Barnes. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Wright returns to Detroit after spending the 2015 season with the club, where he was acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in nine games (one start) that season and finished with nine receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
An undrafted rookie free agent with the Buccaneers in 2013 out of Rutgers, Wright played his rookie season in Tampa Bay before joining the New England Patriots in 2014. In 41 career games (11 starts), he has totaled 89 receptions for 907 yards and 13 touchdowns.