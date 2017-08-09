Livonia Residents Sue Ford Over ‘Enormous Toxic Chemical Pool’ Contaminating Neighborhood

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A lawsuit against Ford Motor Company is being filed on behalf of 130 Livonia homeowners who claim the automaker has caused an “enormous toxic chemical pool,” contaminating their neighborhood.

The lawsuit claims that dangerous chemicals from Ford’s transmission plant on Plymouth Road have migrated into the Alden Village neighborhood, contaminating groundwater and soil, and threatening the intrusion of chemical vapors into their homes.

The contamination was first reported early last year.

The lawsuit alleges that toxic chemicals – including carcinogens known as vinyl chloride and trichloroethylene, or TCE – were spilled, poured or dumped by Ford decades ago at its plant, forming an enormous toxic chemical pool, hundreds of thousands of square feet in area, in the soil and shallow groundwater. Since then, dangerous chemicals have migrated into the neighborhood, according to the lawsuit.

Attorneys for the homeowners say the contamination has injured the value of their homes, and interfered with their ability to use and enjoy their

homes as they are entitled to do. The suit is seeking recovery for lost property value and other unspecified monetary damages.

Last month, Ford settled a federal lawsuit by the state of Michigan to monitor groundwater pollution from the Plymouth Road plant. In a statement, Ford says they continue to work closely with city and state officials on the matter. The automaker says all samples collected to date show no health risk to residents and drinking water is not at risk.

The suit is expected to be filed Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

