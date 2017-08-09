Lyon Township Home Goes Up In Flames

August 9, 2017 6:03 AM

LYON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Firefighters are currently trying to extinguish a large house fire in Lyon Township.

The fire took off early Wednesday morning at a home on Douglas Drive, along 10 Mile Road between Griswold and Milford Road.

Police say everyone in the home was able to escape safely, even the family cat; no injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Doug Berry said crews had to stretch hoses about 1,100 feet so water could reach the flames.

“We got the call and the first officer on the scene had it fully involved. It’s been a defensive operation since then,” Berry told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “It was fully involved all the way across the entire house.”

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

