Management Strategies For New Managers

No matter what a person’s prior education or experience is, transitioning into a management position is a major challenge. As a new manager, you must think strategically, paying attention to big-picture factors that determine the success of projects, like deadlines or the strengths and weaknesses of your team members. Becoming a manager is the start of an exciting new chapter in your career. With the right strategy in place, you can set yourself up for success as a leader at your company.

Rethink Everything

The first step in establishing a proper management mindset is to rethink everything you do.

Task Distribution: To be an effective manager, you need to be more hands-off than in your previous position. You were promoted because you were skilled — technically good at something. However, your role as a manager is not to do the work, but to make sure things get done. Split tasks up among people on your team, assigning duties based on everyone’s strengths. Once tasks are assigned, have faith and confidence in your team. Avoid micromanaging, but keep lines of communication open and be available to help if any issues arise.

After being put in charge, there is no value in making assumptions about team members based on past performance and interactions. In your new role, you need to set those assumptions aside and be a leader to all the employees who work under you. Process for Achieving Success: Lastly, you need to move away from the fixation that revolves around individual achievement and concentrate on one that centers around group success. As a manager, a win for your team is a win for you, because it reflects your effective leadership and ability to get things done.

Frame Questions

Once you evaluate how you will approach your new role, you need to answer a series of questions that will inform the framework in which your leadership style functions.

What do I want my direct subordinates to accomplish? This refers to not only what you want your direct reports to accomplish individually, but also what you want your team to achieve as a whole. Having clear goals in mind will help you more effectively allocate resources and implement a precise plan of execution. What do I need to do to achieve those goals? As a manager, it’s your responsibility to allocate resources, assign responsibilities, and make changes to workflow and staffing that ensure project success. What is the level of accountability for yourself and your team? A business needs to hold both its managers and workers accountable in order to thrive. That means both sides commit to uphold clarity, honesty, trust, flexibility, and communication as core values. Never scapegoat anyone on your team — understand that as a manager, you are responsible for your team’s output. Just as you’ll be congratulated for a successful project, you will be held accountable for any shortcomings.

Making Assessments

The next step in implementing a successful management strategy is to assess the strengths, areas of opportunities, and goals of both yourself and your team.

Understand Your Skills. Since you are responsible for the life cycle of a new project, you have to understand your strengths as well as your limitations as a manager. If you have specific deficiencies that might result in the project’s failure, you need to work with your superiors and subordinates to overcome these issues. As a manager, you’re not expected to know how to do everything, but you are expected to get creative, ask the right questions, and find solutions for the problems that you can’t solve yourself.

Expanding And Refining Your Skills Set

During the process of taking a project from conception to fruition, managers should strive to continually expand and refine their leadership skills. The following is a list of suggestions for effectively leading and communicating with direct reports as a manager.

Set goals. Take time to properly figure out exactly what your goal is and how it needs to be accomplished before bringing it to your team.

Suddenly being thrust into a management role can be very challenging, even if it’s something you’ve wanted for a long time. However, by taking a strategic approach to your new responsibilities, you’ll find that they aren’t as overwhelming as they first seemed. In the end, the key to being a good manager is putting yourself in the best possible position to succeed.

By Dr. Lee E. Meadows, Professor of Management at Walsh College

By Dr. Lee E. Meadows, Professor of Management at Walsh College

For more tips and inspiration for small business owners,

visit CBS Small Business Pulse Detroit.