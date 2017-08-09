Michael Fulmer To Hold Autograph Signing On August 12 At The D Shop

August 9, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Michael Fulmer

DETROIT- 2016 AL Rookie of the Year and 2017 AL All-Star Michael Fulmer will be signing autographs at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 12 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at The D Shop. Don’t miss this special opportunity to meet Fulmer and have your autograph authenticated by Major League Baseball. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities.

Autographs may be purchased at tigers.com/autographs, by calling or emailing the Authentics department (information below) or at The D Shop the day of the event. Autographs are $75 for any item, $40 for the Rookie of the Year inscription and $20 for all other inscriptions. Free parking will be available in lots 1 and 2, located near Comerica Park. Free parking is for those attending the autograph signing only, and expires after the event.

For mail orders or additional information please contact Marc Himelstein at 313-471-2064 or authentics@tigers.com.

