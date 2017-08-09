Authorities: Michigan Man Dismembered Victim, Scattered Parts After Argument Over Money

FREMONT, Mich. (WWJ) – A Michigan man is jailed on felony charges after pieces of an acquaintance’s dismembered body was discovered along a trail in the Manistee National Forest over the weekend.

Anthony Blamer, Jr., 29, of Fremont was charged Tuesday with disinterment or mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of an individual in connection with the death of 24-year-old D’Anthony Keenan, a father of two.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Keenan’s torso was discovered Saturday night along a wooded path in the Crystal Trails area.

WOOD-TV reports Blamer was quickly linked by investigators to the killing after a review of his Facebook account revealed the two had planned to meet up just prior to Keenan’s death. Blamer was taken into custody on Monday and, according to police testimony, that’s when he admitted to detectives that he played a role in Keenan’s death.

Police told a judge that Blamer explained the two were arguing about money when Keenan pulled a gun. The gun went off during a struggle over the weapon, Blamer claims, and Keenan was killed by a bullet to the head.

Blamer allegedly drove the body in Keenan’s vehicle, a white 2007 Chevy Tahoe, to a park and ride lot in northern Muskegon County, buying a chainsaw at Walmart and returning the following day.

Blamer reportedly led investigators to where he left a bag containing additional parts of the victim’s body, including his head and hands, and to the chainsaw which he’d dumped in a swamp.

Blamer has a previous conviction for failing to pay child support, driving without a license and malicious destruction of property, but the Michigan Department of Corrections shows no record of violent crime.

Blamer’s family told WOOD-TV that Blamer just isn’t the kind of person who would do something like this.

“This is just a hard thing to believe because I know he’s not like that,” Mike Clark, Blamer’s brother-in-law, told WOOD-TV. “This is a first-time thing that has happened with him. I know it was a self-defense thing… He just don’t like hurting people.”

Reports say the suspect in victim had met in jail and had met to discuss a stereo system that Blamer had installed in the Tahoe.

As of Tuesday Blamer had not been charged in Keenan’s death. He is due back in court in Newaygo County on Thursday, Aug. 17.

In a statement posted to Facebook, sheriff’s officials offered condolences to the victim’s family and friends, adding “our thoughts and prayers are with you all.” The department also commended the efforts of the investigative team in identifying and apprehending the suspect in such a timely manner.

As an investigation continues, anyone with information about this case is asked to call 231-689-5288. Those who wish to remain anonymous, please call Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.